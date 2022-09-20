MacKinnon signed an eight-year, $100.8 million contract extension with Colorado on Tuesday.

MacKinnon's new deal will kick in next season and will see him carry the highest cap hit in the NHL, just ahead of Connor McDavid's $12.5 million AAV. The world-class center is fresh off a Stanley Cup-winning season in which he racked up 13 goals and 11 helpers in 20 postseason contests. While MacKinnon has yet to win a Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player, he was a finalist in two of the previous three seasons.