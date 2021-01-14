MacKinnon had four shots on net over a forward-high 19:24 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
MacKinnon was silenced by goalie Jordan Binnington and not on the ice for the Avalanche's lone goal, a power play tally by Andre Burakovsky. MacKinnon and the Avalanche look to shake off a desultory opening night when these two teams meet again in St. Louis on Friday.
