MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Grabs apple in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts pair of points in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Draws assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for five points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Lifts Avalanche to shootout win•