Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sitting out Friday, questionable for Sunday

MacKinnon (shoulder) will not travel with the team for Friday's game against the Jets, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Coach Jared Bednar indicated after practice that MacKinnon is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Oilers, but that bridge will likely be crossed once the team returns from Winnipeg. A.J. Greer seems the likely candidate to draw into the lineup again, while Alex Kerfoot should continue to center the top line.