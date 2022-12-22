MacKinnon (upper body) skated Wednesday for a second time this week, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacKinnon looked ready for a second straight day on the ice, but head coach Jared Bednar reaffirmed the top-line center is still two weeks away from rejoining the team despite being "hungry to get back." The legs are fine, but apparently his upper-body injury is not yet ready to absorb contact.
