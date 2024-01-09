MacKinnon notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

MacKinnon set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the first period. The helper was MacKinnon's 10th point during his five-game point streak. The 28-year-old has yet to be held off the scoresheet at home this season, racking up 45 points over 22 contests in Ball Arena. For the season, the superstar center has 22 goals, 44 helpers, 27 power-play points, 183 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 41 outings. If he stays healthy, he's on pace to shatter his previous career high of 111 points from last season.