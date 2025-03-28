MacKinnon logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

This was MacKinnon's third straight game with a penalty. The 29-year-old has added three points and nine shots on net in that span, as his offense remains as steady as ever. The NHL's points leader is now at 108 (29 goals, 79 helpers) for the season, and he's earned 36 of them on the power play. He's rounded out his stat line with 292 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 35 hits and a plus-27 rating across 73 appearances.