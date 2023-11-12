MacKinnon registered an assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Blues.

MacKinnon helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. The 28-year-old MacKinnon has racked up two goals and four helpers over his last three games. For the season, the superstar center is up to 15 points, 65 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 20 PIM, seven hits and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances.