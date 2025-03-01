MacKinnon managed a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon set up Valeri Nichushkin's tally at 13:58 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1. This was MacKinnon's fourth point over the last two games, three of which have come on the power play. The NHL's leader in points is up to 91 of them, which includes 23 goals and 68 assists over 61 appearances. He's earned 29 of his points on the power play while adding 247 shots on net and a plus-19 rating in his usual top-line role as the leader of the Avalanche's offense.