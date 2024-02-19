MacKinnon scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes. He added nine shots on net, two hits and two penalty minutes to his line over 23:33 of ice time.

MacKinnon banged away after his first shot was stopped and eventually snuck the puck over the goal line. The tally snapped a five-game goal-less drought and tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second period; he later assisted on Devon Toews' game-winner in the third. MacKinnon, who has recorded points in all 26 home games this season, moved past Bobby Orr for the second-longest home-point streak to start a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the record at 40 games.