MacKinnon scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon entered Tuesday with no goals in his last seven contests, an unusually quiet run for the superstar center. He fixed that with his tally at 7:08 of the first period that sparked a back-and-forth game between two of the West Division's strongest teams. MacKinnon is up to three goals and 15 points through 12 appearances this year. He's added 49 shots, a plus-7 rating and six power-play points.