Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Snipes twice in loss

MacKinnon scored two goals one a game-high nine shots Tuesday in a 7-4 loss to Winnipeg. He also had a minus-4 rating.

The minus-4 is ugly, especially for a player of MacKinnon's stature, but he at least managed to score goals No. 23 and 24 on the season while recording his highest shot total in over a month. The 24-year-old is as reliable a fantasy asset as there is in the NHL. He's produced 58 points in 40 games, putting him on pace for his first 100-point season.