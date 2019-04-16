Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Snipes two on man advantage
MacKinnon scored a pair of power-play goals and added an assist, five shots and two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Going back to Game 2, MacKinnon scored three straight goals for the Avalanche before the rest of the team followed his lead. MacKinnon has been dynamite with seven goals and five helpers over his last 10 outings. His effort Monday helped the Avalanche take a 2-1 series lead.
