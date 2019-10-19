Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Snipes winner in overtime
MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots and won seven of 10 faceoffs in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
MacKinnon ended the game with a beautiful wrist shot from the high slot, beating Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky cleanly with less than two minutes left in extra time. MacKinnon has now found the net in three straight games and is up to 10 points through seven games. In other words, business as usual for the 24-year-old center.
