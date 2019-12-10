Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sparks comeback with one of each
MacKinnon scored a goal, dished an assist and posted eight shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.
MacKinnon's offensive contributions came in the third period, which helped the Avalanche erase a two-goal deficit to force overtime. He's up to 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) and 144 shots through 30 appearances this season. If he can keep up the pace, he'll earn his first 100-point campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Piles up more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tacks on three more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Four-point eruption in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads rally with two points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches power-play helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.