Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sparks comeback with one of each

MacKinnon scored a goal, dished an assist and posted eight shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

MacKinnon's offensive contributions came in the third period, which helped the Avalanche erase a two-goal deficit to force overtime. He's up to 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) and 144 shots through 30 appearances this season. If he can keep up the pace, he'll earn his first 100-point campaign.