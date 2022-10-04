MacKinnon (face) is on the ice for Tuesday's optional skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
MacKinnon missed practice Monday after taking a puck to the face Sunday, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. It's unclear if he'll be in the lineup, but MacKinnon will presumably be an option for Colorado's final preseason game Wednesday versus Dallas.
