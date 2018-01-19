Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Stays red-hot with multi-goal night
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal, added an even-strength marker and had an assist in Thursday's win over the Sharks.
The Avalanche have now won eight straight games and MacKinnon has at least a point in every one. The 22-year-old's phenomenal offensive breakout season continues, as he's scored in four straight games and now has 22 goals and 57 points through 44 games. The Avalanche are a threat for the first time in awhile and MacKinnon is a huge reason why. The first-line center has 17 points (seven goals) during this eight-game point streak and is fantasy gold in all formats.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finds back of net Monday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up three points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two more points in win over Jets•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records three helpers in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records three-point night in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads way against Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...