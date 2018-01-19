Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Stays red-hot with multi-goal night

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal, added an even-strength marker and had an assist in Thursday's win over the Sharks.

The Avalanche have now won eight straight games and MacKinnon has at least a point in every one. The 22-year-old's phenomenal offensive breakout season continues, as he's scored in four straight games and now has 22 goals and 57 points through 44 games. The Avalanche are a threat for the first time in awhile and MacKinnon is a huge reason why. The first-line center has 17 points (seven goals) during this eight-game point streak and is fantasy gold in all formats.