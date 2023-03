MacKinnon collected two goals in a 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.

This was MacKinnon's fourth multi-goal game of the 2022-23 campaign. He's up to 24 markers and 73 points in 48 contests this season. Even measured against the high standards set for MacKinnon, he's been fantastic recently, contributing 10 goals and 18 points over his last nine contests.