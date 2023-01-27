MacKinnon notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

While it was a night of mixed results for MacKinnon, he reached the 40-assist mark for the season. The 27-year-old is also up to five tallies and 14 helpers through 12 contests in January. He's earned 53 points with 191 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 36 appearances as the centerpiece of the Avalanche's offense.