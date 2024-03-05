MacKinnon scored two goals on six shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon extended his point streak to 10 games with the massive performance Monday. The 28-year-old has seven multi-point efforts in that span, racking up seven goals and 13 assists during the streak. He's up to 39 goals, 105 points, 302 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 63 appearances. MacKinnon is on pace to shatter his career high of 111 points from last season, and he's still yet to be silenced at home, earning 65 of his points over 30 contests at Ball Arena.