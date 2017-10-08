Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Still chasing first goal of campaign
MacKinnon logged 18:49 of ice time -- 5:02 on the power play -- without recording a point during Saturday's loss to New Jersey. He hasn't scored a goal through the first two games of the season.
After dipping to just 16 tallies and posting a career-low 6.4 shooting percentage last season, MacKinnon is champing at the bit to find the back of the net. There is no questioning his skill, skating ability or offensive upside, and positive regression should also be ahead of last season's unsustainably low shooting percentage. Unfortunately, the supporting cast in Colorado caps MacKinnon's fantasy ceiling. Still, a rebound showing is well within reach for the talented 22-year-old center.
