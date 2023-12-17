MacKinnon had two assists in a 6-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

The points extended his scoring streak to 14 games (23 points; six goals, 17 assists). He now sits one back of tying the longest run of his career (15 games played in 2020-21). Mack is tied with J.T. Miller for second overall in league scoring (43 points). The guy is a beast.