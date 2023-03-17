MacKinnon picked up three assists Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Senators.

His scoring streak stands at seven games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists). MacKinnon was all over the ice Thursday -- he fired six shots, delivered one hit and blocked two shots. He even picked up four PIM. MacKinnon has 85 points, including 56 assists, in just 56 games. Heading into play Thursday, Mack had the third-best point-per-game rates (1.49) in the NHL, behind the stud Oilers, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.