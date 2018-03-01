Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Strikes for pair of points

MacKinnon struck for a goal and added an assist Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.

MacKinnon is one of the biggest reasons the Avalanche have gone from a truly wretched campaign last year to the thick of the wild card hunt this season. He tore through an abbreviated February with 10 points in six games during the month, and he's already beaten his career high in goals, points and assists. He's a must-start when he takes the ice.