MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on 11 shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

MacKinnon had nearly half as many shots as the Oilers did as a team (24). The goal was MacKinnon's fifth in the last four games and his 10th of the postseason. The superstar center is up to 16 points, 70 shots, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating in 12 playoff contests.