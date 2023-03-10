MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on eight shots and went minus-4 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

MacKinnon and the Avalanche's top line struggled in their matchup versus the Anze Kopitar line. This was still MacKinnon's eighth straight home game with a goal, as well as his first power-play point since Feb. 18. The 27-year-old superstar is up to 27 tallies, 77 points (22 on the power play), 273 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 52 contests.