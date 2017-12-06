Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Strikes twice on power play

MacKinnon netted two power-play goals Tuesday against Buffalo.

The Avalanche came up short against the Sabres, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort from their leading scorer. MacKinnon fired seven shots on goal in 21:48 of ice time and is now up to a whopping 31 points in 26 games. The 22-year-old is an elite offensive weapon and is having the best season of his career. His ability to explode and dominate a game makes him a must-start whenever the Avalanche play.