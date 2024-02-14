MacKinnon (face) recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- and five shots on net over 24:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

MacKinnon suited up and was given a normal allotment of ice time after exiting Colorado's previous game early with a facial injury. The two helpers snapped a three-game drought without a point, his longest such streak of the season. MacKinnon has 87 points (33 on the power play) through 54 games.