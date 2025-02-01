MacKinnon provided a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

MacKinnon has four helpers over his last three games, but he hasn't scored in that span. The superstar center ends January with 18 points over 15 appearances -- on a points-per-game basis, it's his worst month of the campaign, though it wasn't a bad one by any stretch of the imagination. He's at 19 goals, 60 helpers, 209 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-16 rating through 53 contests.