MacKinnon posted two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

MacKinnon helped out on a power-play goal by Valeri Nichushkin and an even-strength marker from Devon Toews in the third period. While he's gone three games without a goal, MacKinnon has six assists in that span, and he's on a five-game, 11-point streak. The 28-year-old center is up to 20 points, 70 shots, 13 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests overall.