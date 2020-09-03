MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

MacKinnon had a beauty of a pass to Mikko Rantanen for the Avalanche's third goal of the contest before adding more insurance with his empty-netter. The two-point effort gave MacKinnon 25 (nine goals, 16 helpers) during his 14-game point streak to start the playoffs. He'll likely need to stretch the streak again in Friday's Game 7 to keep the Avalanche's season going.