Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tacks on three more points
MacKinnon scored a goal, dished two helpers and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
MacKinnon's first assist came on a power-play goal by Nazem Kadri in the first period. He scored just over three minutes later and earned another helper on Joonas Donskoi's second-period tally. MacKinnon posted two goals and five assists in two games versus the Blackhawks over the weekend. He's on a seven-game point streak with six tallies and 10 helpers in that span. For the year, the 24-year-old has 17 goals and 42 points in 26 appearances.
