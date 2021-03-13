MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon provided insurance late in the third period of what was a fairly close game. The 25-year-old center is up to six goals, 23 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 21 outings. A three-time 35-goal scorer, MacKinnon has been plagued by a 6.6 shooting percentage so far. He hasn't shot lower than 11 percent in the last three years.