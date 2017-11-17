Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies five points Thursday
MacKinnon registered a goal and four assists during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.
The first overall pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft has been scorching of late, amassing five goals and 15 points in his last seven games. The 22-year-old is starting to live up to his potential, so play him every night.
