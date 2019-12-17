Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies helper in loss

MacKinnon collected a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

The Avalanche were outclassed by St. Louis in this one, but that didn't prevent MacKinnon from finding the scoresheet and continuing his season-long assault on the nightly box score. MacKinnon sits third in the NHL with 51 points. Over the past five games, goals have been hard to come by for Mackinnon. His shooting percentage over that stretch is just 7.7, scoring only twice on 26 shots. If we're nitpicking, we'd like to see MacKinnon tickling twine on a more consistent basis.