MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 5:38 of the first period. This was his third goal of the season, and it came after his first scoreless outing of the year Friday versus the Kraken. The 27-year-old has nine points (three on the power play), 29 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, six PIM and 11 hits through six contests.