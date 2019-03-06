Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies overtime game-winner
MacKinnon scored the game-winning overtime goal and added an assist in a 4-3 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.
The Avalanche were less than two minutes away from a crushing home loss to the lowly Red Wings, but Colorado scored with the goaltender pulled and then MacKinnon's marker won it in overtime. MacKinnon has four goals and seven points in the last six games, inching him closer to scoring career highs. He has 34 goals and 84 points in 67 games, putting him on pace for his first 40-goal and 100-point campaign. MacKinnon also leads the league with 290 shots on net, which is already a career-best.
