Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies twice to reach 30 goals
MacKinnon scored a pair of goals on eight shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
MacKinnon's second-period tally gave the Avalanche a lead, and he reached the 30-goal mark on an empty-netter in the third. He's just the fourth player in the league to reach that mark this season. MacKinnon also ranks third in the NHL with 72 points, and he leads the league in shots with 229 through 49 games. He's racked up multiple points in six of his last 10 outings -- the 24-year-old superstar seems to have found another gear since the calendar flipped to 2020.
