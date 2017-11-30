Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies two points
MacKinnon scored the overtime winner and added an assist in a 3-2 victory against Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Both of MacKinnon's points came on the power play, giving him 11 points with the extra man through 23 games. That puts the first overall pick on a pace to best his career high in power-play points (17) from his rookie season. He also has four multi-point games in his last seven contests.
