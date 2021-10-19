MacKinnon tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and is on his way to Washington to join teammates, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacKinnon stayed back in Colorado after testing positive Sunday, but Monday's negative test result put him on a plane bound for D.C. He will be tested again Tuesday, and it's possible MacKinnon could play that night's game against the Capitals.
