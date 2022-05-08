MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over Nashville in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

It came on a goalmouth scramble. MacKinnon has scored in three consecutive games (four goals), which ties Claude Lemieux (1997) and Peter Forsberg (1996) for the second-longest streak to open the playoffs in Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. Michel Goulet holds the record with goals in five straight with Quebec in 1985.