MacKinnon delivered three assists Saturday in a 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Mack is riding a three-game, six-assist streak and has 16 points in 11 games overall. It's peculiar that MacKinnon only has one goal on the season, but that's on the back of an abysmal 2.9 shooting percentage. Reversion to the mean will bring that total up soon enough. If his manager is frustrated by missed time, you should jump without saying how high. MacKinnon is worth the effort.