MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old superstar remains red hot. MacKinnon extended his point streak to eight games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 15 points, including three tallies and three helpers on the power play. He's failed to find the scoresheet only twice in 20 games since the All-Star break, and on the season he's up to 30 goals -- the sixth time in his career he's reached that mark -- and 88 points in only 57 contests.