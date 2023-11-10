MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

MacKinnon was firing on all cylinders, but the Avalanche didn't get much of anything from their depth players. The 28-year-old has three multi-point efforts through four games in November. He's up to six goals, eight helpers, 59 shots, 13 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 12 outings.