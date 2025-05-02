MacKinnon scored a goal, added two assists, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

MacKinnon was credited with a goal at 9:04 of the third period, but it was an own goal by the Stars after a failed clearing attempt bounced in. The 29-year-old center then set up both of the Avalanche's empty-netters to seal the win and force Game 7, which will be Saturday in Dallas. MacKinnon is at six goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating over six outings in this round.