MacKinnon scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 29-year-old superstar opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up tallies by Cale Makar and Devon Toews as part of a five-goal surge that put the game away. MacKinnon had a quiet end to March by his standards, delivering three goals and eight points over the final 10 games of the month, but he looks to be gearing back up with the playoffs on the horizon. He's piled up 31 goals and 114 points in 77 appearances this season, putting him three points clear of Nikita Kucherov in the NHL scoring race.