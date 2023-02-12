MacKinnon scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

MacKinnon scored what would be the game-winning goal at 14:01 of the second period from the slot after the puck bounced to him. It was the 47th game-winning goal of his NHL career, tying Michel Goulet for third in Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history behind Joe Sakic (86) and Milan Hejduk (59). MacKinnon has 55 points, including 41 assists, in 39 games this season.