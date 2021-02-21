MacKinnon deposited a goal to complement a pair of helpers in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Lake Tahoe.

The outdoor contest had been delayed due to poor ice conditions, though it resumed roughly eight hours later, and it seemed like just another day at the office for MacKinnon, who registered his second three-point effort of the season. A perennial stud in the fantasy space, MacKinnon is up to 18 points to go with a plus-9 rating through 13 contests.