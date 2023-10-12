MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 7:25 of the first period, then added a pair of assists early in the second. The 28-year-old is already among the best scorers in the league, and he's off to a fantastic start in 2023-24. He produced 42 goals and 111 points in just 71 contests last season, so there's plenty of optimism that MacKinnon can get back to the 100-point mark this year.