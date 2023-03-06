MacKinnon scored a goal, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

MacKinnon capitalized on some disorganization by the Kraken in the first period to score the opening goal. The 27-year-old was directly involved in the Kraken's third-period equalizer as well, turning the puck over to Jaden Schwartz behind the net seconds before a Brandon Tanev tally. Despite the mixed results Sunday, MacKinnon is still cruising on offense. He has scored 12 of his 25 goals this season since the All-Star break, and he's added eight helpers in that 13-game span. For the year, he's at 74 points, 261 shots and a plus-18 rating through 50 appearances.